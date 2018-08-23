Watch: J'lem man spots Arab home invaders - while on vacation

Police rush to Talpiot home after resident vacationing abroad sees thieves breaking into his apartment on home security cameras.

A resident of Jerusalem's Talpiot neighborhood who was vacationing abroad called the emergency 100 hotline and reported that he spotted two robbers breaking into his house, observing them remotely via an online connection to his home security cameras.

Policemen operating nearby arrived within a minute to the address where the burglary was reported and caught the robbers after a brief chase. The police informed the apartment owner that they had succeeded in arresting one of the suspects, a 42-year-old east Jerusalem resident.

The suspect had been wearing gloves and shoe coverings in order not to leave any evidence. He was indicted for breaking and entering.

The Police Prosecution Unit filed an indictment against the Arab intruder, along with a request for his detention until the end of the proceedings.