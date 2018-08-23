Trump: If I am impeached, the economy will collapse

'If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor.'

President Trump said in an interview on Thursday that if he were to be impeached, the US economy would collapse.

"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.

The comment came in response to a question about legal troubles he faces, following the statements of his former attorney Michael Cohen, who on Tuesday implicated Trump in campaign finance violations as part of a plea bargain.

While not specifically naming Trump, Cohen said in the plea deal that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.