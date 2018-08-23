Trump: If I am impeached, the economy will collapse

President Trump said in an interview on Thursday that if he were to be impeached, the US economy would collapse.
"I will tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor," Trump told Fox and Friends.
The comment came in response to a question about legal troubles he faces, following the statements of his former attorney Michael Cohen, who on Tuesday implicated Trump in campaign finance violations as part of a plea bargain.
While not specifically naming Trump, Cohen said in the plea deal that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office" he kept information that would have been harmful to the candidate and the campaign from becoming public.