Itim founder: Open mind to Jewish community needs required

Rabbi Seth Farber, the founder and executive director of ITIM, an organization that assists individuals in navigating Israel’s religious bureaucracy, spoke to Arutz Sheva about his thoughts on the Rabbinate and Diaspora relations. "In the last decade the Chief Rabbinate has done a great job of distancing people from Jewish life in Israel. The proposed deal that would maintain the present members of the Chief Rabbinate council is a catastrophe.

"It basically justifies the fact that tens and hundreds of thousands of young Jewish couples are running away from the Rabbinate, running away from Israel to get married. It's simply unconscionable.

"Judaism in this country and Judaism around the world could look very differently if the Rabbinate had an open mind towards understanding the needs of the Jewish community, both in Israel and around the world.

"This is just another example of the fact that things are closed by making deals in the back room instead of trying to really listen closely to what the needs of modern Jewish society are," Farber said.

Rabbi Avraham Gordimer reported on Arutz Sheva that Farber maintains the Chief Rabbinate should accept halakhic testimony from Reform and Conservative clergy – rabbis who do not believe in, accept, or observe halakha. "Nearly all of the 627 letters referenced by Rabbi Farber were written by Reform or Conservative clergy, but Rabbi Farber, while claiming to be an Orthodox rabbi, complains that the Rabbanut unjustly rejected those letters of testimony from non-Orthodox rabbis (!)," Gordimer wrote.

"Please carefully read this article, documenting Rabbi Farber using incorrect data and materially misrepresenting information, maligning the Chief Rabbinate and accusing it of that which it did not do. Rabbi Farber and others have an agenda-driven campaign to discredit and dismantle the Rabbanut, lobbying and pressuring for lower standards or no standards, rather than for reliable and tight standards that assure unquestionable adherence to Halakha," Gordimer concluded.