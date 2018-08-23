Major car accident near Ma'aleh Adumim

Major car accident occurs on Highway 417 near Ma'aleh Adumim, after PA van flips over. One killed, 6 seriously injured.

A major car accident occurred on Highway 417 near Ma'aleh Adumim on Thursday morning when a PA minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped over.

One PA Arab man was killed in the accident and six others were seriously injured.

Menachem Leff, Head of the Binyamin Region of United Hatzalah who was at the scene said: "The accident involved a transit van that had fipped over on the inner road leading to Azariah. This road borders the old Kedar road. United Hatzalah volunteers are treating some 16 people who sustained various injuries."

"United Hatzalah ambulance teams arrived to transport some of the injured to the hospital."