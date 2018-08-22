Elul: How to take advantage of life’s opportunity

We all want different things in life, but at the root of all of it is one thing: Peace of mind.

It’s a very competitive world whether a person is competitive or not.

The good news is that the only real competitor we have to think about is ourselves, and winning is just doing the best we can do whenever we have the chance to do it.

The Torah helps us to figure all of this out and how to take advantage of life’s opportunity.

At the end of the day though we just have to realize that we have no one to impress but ourselves, and this idea along leads to true and lasting peace of mind.