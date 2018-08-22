Democratic Assemblyman: Thank you, President Trump

New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind thanks US President for deporting Nazi from Queens.

New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind thanked US President Donald Trump for deporting Jakiw Palij, a former SS guard at the Nazis’ Trawnicki concentration camp in Poland.

"You can talk, and talk is cheap," Hikind said in an interview with Fox News. "Getting things done is what President Trump just did."

He called on his fellow Democrats not to make a political issue out of the deportation of a Nazi.

"When the president does something huge like getting rid of the last Nazi from Queens, New York, say 'thank you, Mr. President, for doing an amazing thing."

President Trump noted the rare praise he received from a Democratic politician.

"Thank you to Democrat Assemblyman Dov Hikind of New York for your very gracious remarks on @foxandfriends for our deporting a longtime resident Nazi back to Germany! Others worked on this for decades," Trump tweeted.