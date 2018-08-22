Agreement between Jewish Home, haredi parties

Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan (Jewish Home) met Wednesday with representatives of the haredi political parties. The sides reached an agreement that the current members of the Chief Rabbinate Council from the the Jewish Home, Shas and United Torah Judaism will be candidates in the upcoming elections for the council.

The decision of the Jewish Home faction to support the candidacy of incumbent rabbis running for another term, in agreement with the haredi parties, followed consultations with senior religious Zionist rabbis, headed by Rabbi Haim Druckman.

The list of rabbis includes the rabbi of Tzfat - Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva - Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rabbi of Kiryat Ono - Rabbi Ratzon Arussi, Chairman of the ZAKA Rabbis' Committee - Rabbi Yaakov Roja, Rabbi of Givatayim - Rabbi Rabbi Yitzchak Glicksberg, Rabbi of the city of Mevasseret Zion - Rabbi Shimon Elitov, Rabbi of the city of Raanana - Rabbi Yitzchak Peretz, Rabbi of Migdal HaEmek - Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman.