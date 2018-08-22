Congressman blasts 'Iranian aggression' after spies nabbed in US

U.S. Representative Peter Roskam (R-IL) released the following statement regarding the arrest of Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar and Majid Ghorbani:

“Only days ago, two men were arrested in the United States on charges of acting on behalf of the Iranian regime to conduct surveillance and collect intelligence on individuals and groups considered to be enemies of the Iranian regime.

“Notably, the Department of Justice has released that these men were collecting photographic evidence of Chabad and Hillel Jewish centers in Chicago. These flagrant acts of Iranian aggression are intolerable. While citizens of Iran protest in the street for economic opportunity and civil rights, the mullahs focus their efforts on attempts to violate American sovereignty and quell the free speech of dissidents abroad.

“In targeting the Chabad and Hillel Jewish centers, the Iranian regime reveals to the world what observers have known all along – this regime is anti-Semitic at its core and is committed to the destruction of Jewish people and Jewish life across the globe. I applaud the brave and committed men and women of the Department of Justice for their valiant efforts in keeping our nation safe.”

Office of Congressman Peter J Roskam Congressman Peter Roskam

According to Reuters, Two Iranian men have been indicted for allegedly spying on the United States for Tehran. The accusations include conducting surveillance at a Jewish facility and gathering information on backers of the militant Iranian opposition Mujahideen-e Khalq. According to the Justice Department, 38 year old Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen, and 59 year old Majid Ghorbani, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, have been charged in the indictment with acting on behalf of Iran by conducting the surveillance.