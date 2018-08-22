The true location of the Temple Mount revealed

The Divine call to be a holy people in the Divinely-appointed Land.





Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman for an exceptionally exciting edition of Temple Talk.

This week, our hosts explore the fake news, ever-growing in popularity in certain circles, which offers spurious, alternate (revisionist) historical locations for the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Did the Jewish people indeed lose the authentic location of the Holy Temple? What are all these theories, which purport that Jewish tradition for the Temple Mount's location is wrong, really about? What is their agenda? Our hosts wade into this controversy and leave no room for further doubt.

The only thing that could make this program more exciting is a special guest appearance by Jeremy Corbyn. Tune into this explosive and informative episode of Temple Talk.