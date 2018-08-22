Americans living abroad? You should choose the best funds

Choose a mutual fund that is right for you.





Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., discusses how one should go about choosing which mutual fund to buy.

He debunks some common myths and misunderstandings surrounding mutual funds, including whether Americans living abroad can or should buy mutual funds.



Doug created a seven-point checklist that will aid investors in choosing the right mutual fund for their portfolio. To get the full checklist called The Mutual Fund Buying Checklist, download it in today’s show notes on The Goldstein on Gelt website.