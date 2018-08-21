Wife of prominent Belz hasid dies from cardiac arrest

Zippora Feiga Kahana, a member of the Belz community in Jerusalem known for doing acts of kindness, dies at 55.

The Belz community in Jerusalem is in mourning following the passing of Zippora Feiga Kahana, wife of Rabbi Chaim Leib Kahana, one of the most important Belz hasidim.

Kahane suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon and passed away at the age of 55.

Members of her family eulogized her and noted the many acts of kindness she had done toward needy families during her lifetime.

"She was a woman of valor, her home was always open, she was an example of a first-class hassidic woman," they said.

The funeral procession left on Tuesday night from Sanhedria in Jerusalem, through the great Beit Midrash of the Belz Hasidim to Har Hamenuchot cemetery.