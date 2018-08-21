1,000 Judea and Samaria housing units to approved tomorrow

Hundreds of those to be approved located in Adam in Binyamin, where Yotam Ovadia was murdered in stabbing attack.

The Supreme Planning Council of the Civil Administration is expected to convene tomorrow and approve promotion of 2,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria - inside and outside the blocs, reported Channel 2.

About 1,000 housing units out of the 2,000 are new units that have not been discussed in the Supreme Planning Council before.

Hundreds of the units to be approved are located in the village of Adam in Binyamin, where Yotam Ovadia Hy"d was murdered in a stabbing attack one month ago.

Hundreds of additional housing units to be approved are expected to be built in the Alfei Menashe local council and the Beit Aryeh local council.

In Beit El, another 55 new housing units are expected to be built, 200 housing units will be built in Ma'ale Efrayim, and 30 in Otniel in the southern Hevron Hills.