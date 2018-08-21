Gal Gadot 10th highest paid actress

Israeli-born 'Wonder Woman' star makes list of highest paid actresses in Hollywood for the first time.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is the tenth-highest paid actress in Hollywood of 2018, Forbes Magazine reported.

The 'Wonder Woman' star earned $10 million this year, placing her on the list of highest paid actresses for the first time. Gadot is also the only actress to appear on the list for the first time.

Two other Jewish actresses made the list of highest paid actresses. Mila Kunis placed sixth with $16 million.

'Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson was the highest paid actress with $40.5 million.