Body of 17-year-old found in Upper Nazareth

Body believed to be missing teenager found after extensive search in Galilee city. Cause of death under investigation.

Police officers searching the forested area on Golan Street in Upper Nazareth located a teenager's body on Tuesday afternoon. Magen David Adom paramedics determined the boy's death.

Police have been conducting searches in Upper Nazareth since Friday to locate the 17-year-old Igor Antonov, who left his home that morning and has since disappeared.

The search was conducted by many police divisions, including Border Patrol, Border Police, police dogs, a helicopter from the air force, police volunteers, and civilian volunteers.

The searches were carried out with the aid of technological means in an attempt to locate the missing person, and in the afternoon, the searchers found a body. Police investigators are now conducting tests to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death.