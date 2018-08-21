Complaint: TV commentators bash religious soldiers on Shabbat

Channel Ten and the news agency take advantage of the fact that the religious and traditional public do not watch television on Shabbat, and allow themselves to revile and disparage this public, says the Tzav Echad organization that works for traditionalist soldiers.

In a sharp letter of complaint, Tzav Echad says in their coverage of the recent incident involving religious soldiers and a female instructor, studio commentators chose to attack the fighters one by one and to prefer the instructor's version, as presenters Ayala Hasson and Oded Ben Ami, who were supposed to maintain a neutral position, joined the unrestrained attack that disregarded all semblance of basic journalistic fairness and ethics values.

To view the original complaint in Hebrew, click here.

The organization asks broadcast authority's Complaints Commissioner David Regev to conduct an in-depth examination of how the broadcast reached this low point, and to inform the editors and presenters that it is not to recur.

Tzav Echad Chairman Amichai Eliyahu asked the broadcast authority to demand that news companies be properly represented by the religious and traditional public and its positions, and examine "how to refrain from raising religious issues on Shabbat, in which a large percentage of viewers do not watch the broadcasts."