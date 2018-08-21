Bolton visits Yad Vashem and new US embassy in Jerusalem

President Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, visited the new US embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday, as part of his three-day visit to Israel.

Bolton was received at the embassy by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman a day after the NSA met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and took part in a joint press conference. Bolton arrived in Israel Sunday night, and is expected to meet with Netanyahu several times during the trip, with a focus on Iran’s nuclear program and US efforts to convince European powers to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Bolton also met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, who accompanied Bolton on a tour of the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.

At the end of his visit to Yad Vashem, Bolton signed the center’s guest book, writing: “In memory of the greatest tragedy which the spirit and resilience of the Jewish people has overcome, to help us prevent it’s like from ever happening again… to anyone."