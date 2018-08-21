Swastikas daubed on Chabad center at the movement’s cradle

Unidentified individuals write anti-Semitic slogans on Jewish center in Russian village of Lyubavichi, cradle of the Chabad movement.

Unidentified individuals wrote anti-Semitic slogans on the fence of a Jewish cultural center in the Russian village of Lyubavichi, the cradle of the Chabad hassidic movement.

The inscriptions, reading “Jews out of Russia, our land” and featuring the Baltic variant of the swastika, were spray-painted on the wall of the Hatzer Raboteinu Nesieinu Belubavitch last week but reported in Russian-language media Tuesday, the news site Cursor reported.

Police are looking for suspects, according to Gavriel Gordon, a Chabad rabbi tasked with preserving the movement’s heritage sites in what used to be its center over a century.

Situated near Smolensk and the border with Belarus, Lyubavichi became a major Jewish hub following the settling there in 1813 of Rabbi Dovber Schneuri, a leader of the Chabad movement of Jews. Chabad is the acronym of the Hebrew-language words for wisdom, understanding and knowledge.

The movement also refers to itself as Chabad-Lubavitch in reference to how the town’s name is pronounced in Yiddish.

By 1857, Lyubavichi was a large Jewish town, or shtetl, with 2,500 residents. But most left during the Communist Revolution of 1917. Those who remained were murdered in the Holocaust.

The incident occurred amid preparations for a major international event due to be held in Lyubavichi on Sunday.

The European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative and Chabad plan to unveil the new fencing and preservation project at the Jewish cemetery in Lyubavichi, where several Chabad sages are buried. Joseph Popack, a Jewish-American donor, funded the new fencing.

Set up in 2015, the ESJF has preserved and built fences in more than 100 Jewish cemeteries in seven countries in Central and Eastern Europe, mostly in the towns and villages whose centuries-old Jewish communities were destroyed in the Holocaust.

Separately, graffiti reading “death to Jews” was sprayed for the second time this year in Odessa, Ukraine, Eduard Dolinsky, director of the Ukrainian Jewish Committee, wrote on Facebook this week, adding pictures of the graffiti. Following his post, Facebook suspended his account for 30 days for sharing anti-Semitic content, he wrote on Twitter Monday.