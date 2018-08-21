How much sleep does Netanyahu get?

PM fields questions on Instagram ranging from the future of Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria, to his favorite food.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu opened up his Instagram account Monday night to questions, inviting users of the social media network to ask him whatever is on their minds.

“To all of my followers on Instagram, I invite you to ask me whatever you want, and I will try to answer as many questions as I can.”

The rare offer drew a number of questions ranging from serious matters regarding Israel’s security, personal advice touching on the future of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, and even personal questions.

One user inquired as to how the Prime Minister views Israel’s current security situation.

“We are protecting ourselves with our own forces,” responded Netanyahu, “and that is greatest change in the history of our people.”

When asked regarding the security situation in the north, along Israel’s border with Syria, which is hosting thousands of Iranian soldiers, Netanyahu said Israel was “dealing with it all the time”.

Another user told the Prime Minister he was considering purchasing a home in Samaria, but expressed reservations due to the possibility of the town being evacuated under some future political arrangement. The user asked whether buying a home in the area was a worthwhile investment.

“I try not to give advice regarding purchases,” Netanyahu replied, “but I guarantee you that we will not be evacuating towns in the Land of Israel.”

Other users posed more personal questions to Netanyahu, asking the premier what his favorite food is, “pasta and fish,” and how much he sleeps on average every night.

“Usually around seven hours, but sometimes not at all when the red phone rings. I make up the sleep on Shabbat, or when the red phone isn’t ringing.”

When asked whether he is a fan of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club, and when he would be attending a game next, Netanyahu replied that he is a “huge fan” of the team.

“What, you didn’t know? Go Beitar! I’d love to go to a game, but I don’t want to burden the other fans with the security arrangements [necessary for a visit].”