Court: Firms representing state against BDS won't be revealed

District court rejects leftist petition demanding removal of immunity of European attorneys assisting Israel in fight against BDS.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled on Monday that European attorneys assisting Israel in its fight against BDS will continue to enjoy immunity, Israel Hayom reported.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by far-left activists who demanded that the names of European firms assisting Israel be revealed. Since the establishment of the Ministry for Strategic Affairs in 2015, Israel has waged a quiet battle in Europe against the BDS movement, and has largely been facilitated in this endeavor by European law firms expert in local laws.

The petitioners argued that “Danger exists of a hidden anti-democratic ‘slippery slope’... There is a fear that the secret activity will spin out of control.”

However, Judge Eli Abarbanel rejected the assertions, instead adopting the position submitted by the state. “A real fear exists that revealing the concerned information will harm Israel’s foreign relations. This is a professional, unequivocal assessment based on much logic,” he ruled.

Abarbanel also ordered the petitioners to compensate the state 3,000 shekels for legal costs.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked praised the ruling. “A state frequently threatened with boycott by ‘enlightened’ people must carry out uncompromising legal warfare,” she said, according to the report.