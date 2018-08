William D. Cohan, a former investment banker and the author of four books about Wall Street, discusses corporate debt.

When economic bubbles burst, recessions often follow: In 2001 it was dot-com stocks, in 2007 it was homes and mortgage-backed securities.

Today, some economists are sounding the alarm about corporate debt, which has grown by $2.6 trillion in the U.S. between 2007 and 2017, according to data from the McKinsey Global Institute.