Mother attempts kidnapping little daughter

Two found within hours after police search in center of Jerusalem; child unharmed.

The mother of a two-year-old ward of the state apparently tried to kidnap her.

The two were caught within a few hours after a police search in the center of Jerusalem. The child was not harmed.

News 2 reported the incident began at 4 pm when welfare authorities informed police that during a meeting between the two, the mother suddenly grabbed the toddler and fled.

Within a short time, large-scale searches were carried out, aided by a police helicopter. Within hours, the mother was found hiding with her daughter in the center of Jerusalem.