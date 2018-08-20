Mother attempts kidnapping little daughter

The mother of a two-year-old ward of the state apparently tried to kidnap her.
The two were caught within a few hours after a police search in the center of Jerusalem. The child was not harmed.
News 2 reported the incident began at 4 pm when welfare authorities informed police that during a meeting between the two, the mother suddenly grabbed the toddler and fled.
Within a short time, large-scale searches were carried out, aided by a police helicopter. Within hours, the mother was found hiding with her daughter in the center of Jerusalem.
Tags:daughter, mother, kidnapping attempt