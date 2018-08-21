Prostration before terrorists' Knesset representatives

MK calls on television companies to broadcast program as usual after anti-Arab MK commentary leads to suspension.

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) appealed to the Keshet 12 TV channel and the Second Television and Radio Authority to repeal suspension of Ofira Asayag and Eyal Berkowitz's program.

The decision to suspend the program was made by Keshet after Berkowitz spoke out against the Arab MKs.

Among other things Berkowitz said Arab MKs are "terrorists sitting in the Knesset", "haters of Israel", "spies", and "Trojan horses".

Flash 90 Trojan Horses: Arab MKs

In wake of the decision Forer said, "Enough groveling before the terrorist's Knesset representatives. Whoever smuggles cell phones to terrorists, observes a moment of silence in memory of terrorists, calls IDF soldiers murderers, attacks policemen, and holds celebrations when Jews are murdered, it's inappropriate for them to sit in the Knesset and it's inappropriate for them to be interviewed by Israeli media.

"Keshet must immediately cancel the suspension of the program," Forer added, stressing that rewarding terror supporters is not a public value that an Israeli media outlet should express.