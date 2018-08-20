Elderly tourist drowns at beach

A 82-year-old Ukrainian tourist drowned at the Olga beach in Hadera Monday.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man after he was dragged out of the water and continued to perform CPR as he was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe hospital, where he was declared dead.

Magen David Adom paramedics Eyal Guttman and Sahar Abergel said: "We arrived at the parking lot of the Olga beach with an ambulance and with the help of a beach vehicle that was used on the beach, we were taken to the scene of the incident about a kilometer south of the beach. The victim was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing."

"With the help of immediate response drives, we performed advanced resuscitation operations that included drugs, respiration and massages, and he was evacuated in critical condition while continuing to receive resuscitation treatment to the Hillel Yaffe hospital in the city with an MDA 4X4 ambulance."

Yesterday, a 30-year-old man drowned while attempting to rescue a woman in distress at the Ashdod beach.