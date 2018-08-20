Rabbis against New Israel Fund: 'It fights against Judaism'

Rabbis Eliyahu, Lior and Aviner call upon religious Zionist organizations to sever contact with NIF. "They seek to destroy us from within."

Leading religious Zionist rabbis - Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Dov Lior and Rabbi Shlomo Aviner - caledl on religious Zionist organizations not to receive budgets from the New Israel Fund (NIF).

The video was produced by the "Hotam" organization as part of a campaign against religious organizations funded by the NIF. The campaign's leaders claim that the NIF has set itself the goal of changing Israeli society from within by penetrating religious Zionist organizations.

Avner Porat, head of public policy at the organization, said that "the NIF operates within religious Zionism out of a desire to convey messages that contradict our values, our Torah and our faith, as part of its goal of turning the State of Israel into a state of all its citizens.

A video published by "Hotam" yesterday directly attacked some of the organizations and key activists in them, claiming that they are acting on behalf of the New Fund to attack Judaism and harm the religious public.

Amongst those attacked in the video are the founder and former Kolha chairman Hanna Kehat, director of "Mavoi Satum" Batya Kahana Dror, chairman of Ne'emanei Torah v'Avodah, Tehila Friedman Nachlun and Rabbi Shai Firon, former director of Hakol Hinuch.