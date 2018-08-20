White House fires staffer who attended wrong conference

Former professor and immigration realist fired after reporter questioned his attendance at conference where he delivered speech.

The White House has fired a policy aide and speechwriter who delivered a talk at a venue objectionable to the mainstream media after reporters began questioning his employment.

According to CNN, Darren Beattie, a former professor and immigration realist, was fired after reporter Andrew Kaczynski questioned his attendance at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club Conference where he delivered a speech. Figures such as Richard Spencer, John Derbyshire, and Robert Weissberg frequently attend the Mencken Club Conference.

“In 2016 I attended the Mencken conference in question and delivered a stand-alone, academic talk titled ‘The Intelligentsia and the Right.’ I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely,” Beattie told CNN. “It was the honor of my life to serve in the Trump Administration. I love President Trump, who is a fearless American hero, and continue to support him 100 percent. I have no further comment.”

In a tweet, Kaczynski wrote he had “asked the White House last week about a speechwriter who was listed as speaking at a conference that included white nationalists Peter Brimelow, Jared Taylor and a host of VDARE writers. Friday evening they told me he was gone.” VDARE is an anti-immigration website.