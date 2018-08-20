Arab arrested for receiving Hamas money

Border Police arrest Jerusalem resident for receiving NIS 30,000 from Hamas terror organization for having a relative in prison.

The money that was found on the suspect

Border Police officers arrested an Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem suspected of receiving money from the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip.

Intelligence information led the officers to the Shuafat refugee camp, where they found the suspect had received NIS 30,000 ($8,200) from the Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers saw the suspect leave the Shuafat refugee camp, followed him, and arrested him

The money is believed to have been sent to him as payment for the fact that one member of his family, a well-known Hamas activist, is serving a prison term in an Israeli prison.

The suspect, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in his 40s, was taken for interrogation by the security forces and the money in his possession was confiscated.