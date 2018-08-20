'You gave us space to maneuver against our enemies'

US National Security Adviser John Bolton met with Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem Monday.

During the meeting, the two discussed a range of security issues, including Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.

The defense minister thanked Bolton for the support of the United States. "We have a sympathetic president in the White House and a sympathetic administration, and this allows us to maneuver significantly against our enemies from the north and the south. Thank you John, you have made a great contribution to the security of the State of Israel."

Bolton arrived in Israel Sunday and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

At the start of the meeting, Netanyahu said: "Ambassador Bolton, John, it's a pleasure to see you. We've been friends for many years and I can testify that in and out of office, you are a tremendous friend of Israel, a tremendous champion of the America-Israel alliance."

Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump for moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and for withdrawing from the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Bolton responded: "It’s a great honor to be here. It’s great to see you again and talk about the US-Israel relationship."

"It’s been an exciting year and a half in the Trump administration with some of the things you’ve mentioned. Obviously we’ve got great challenges, for Israel, for the United States and the whole world. The Iran nuclear weapons program, the ballistic missile programs are right at the top of the list. So I’m delighted to be here, and look forward to our discussions."

Netanyahu and Bolton met again Monday morning.

During the talks, Bolton lamented the “wretched” 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his agreement, calling the deal “disastrous” and “terrible”.

“By removing the sanctions, [the deal] enabled Iran to bring in billions and billions of dollars to its coffers, which only fueled Iran’s war machine in Syria, in Lebanon, in Yemen and elsewhere,” said Netanyahu.

“It is a question of the highest importance for the United States that Iran never get a deliverable nuclear weapons capability,” Bolton told Netanyahu at a press conference Monday.

“It’s why President Trump withdrew from the wretched Iran nuclear deal. It is why he is reimposing economic sanctions.