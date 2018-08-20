Man attacks police with knife near Barcelona

Man reportedly shouts 'Allahu Akbar' before attacking Spanish police, who shot and killed the suspect.

A man was shot dead Monday morning near Barcelona after attacking police with a knife near Barcelona, Spanish police said.

"A man armed with a knife entered the police station in Cornella to attack the officers. The attacker was shot," Catalonia regional police tweeted.

According to State broadcaster RTVE, the attacker was a 29-year-old Algerian who lived in Cornella de Llobregat area and possessed Spanish identity documents.

Local reports said that the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

The attack came days after the anniversary of 2017 terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils which resulted in the deaths of 14 and over 100 injured.