

Watch: Scariest roller coaster in the world Canada's 'Wonderland' amusement park soon to launch 'Yukon Striker,' the longest, fastest, and highest roller coaster.

The Canadian Wonderland amusement park near Toronto will launch next year the longest, fastest and highest roller coaster of its kind in the world.



The roller coaster will be called "Yukon Striker" and will reach a maximum speed of 80 miles an hour, and the length of the trip will be 1,208 yards. Passengers will go through 4 complete loops of 360 degrees.



As if that’s not enough, the frightening ride also involves a vertical descent from about 82 yards into an underwater canal.



In addition, the roller coaster cars will have no floor to allow you to see the landscape whirling before your eyes. Don’t forget to fasten your seatbelt.













