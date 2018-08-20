Police probing major fraud in Rabbinate Kashrut certification

Authorities suspect high-level officials permitted ostensibly food to be imported from overseas in exchange for bribes.

Police have opened an extensive investigation into the Rabbinate's Kosher certification unit amid suspicions are widespread bribery.

Investigators from the Lahav 433 unit have detained nine officials from the Rabbinate for interrogation, including a senior figure whose name cannot be revealed due to a gag order. Police found hundreds of thousands of shekels upon searching the official's house.

According to Haredim10, police suspect that the Rabbinate permitted different food brands from overseas, primary from Europe, to label their products as "Kosher according to the Chief Rabbinate" in exchange for bribes. According to the guidelines, imported food is not allowed to be listed as solely supervised by the Rabbinate.

The investigation is being conducted by the Israel Police, the Customs Investigation and VAT Office in Tel Aviv, the Tax Authority, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority and the Economy Department of the State Attorney's Office.