IDF headquarters gets new commander amid corruption probe

'Kirya' headquarters gets new commander as IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot announces a slew of senior appointments.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot announced a slew of appointments for officers with the rank of Colonel. The appointments are contingent on the approval of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Lieutenant Colonel Eyal Pesco will command the IDF's Kirya headquarters base. Pesco will replace Colonel Yigal Ben Ami, who announced his early retirement the IDF on Thursday after being suspected of a series of corruption offenses.

According to investigators, Ben Ami had used the motor pool earmarked for senior officers for his own personal use and charged contractors money in order for them to get lucrative IDF contracts.

Colonel Shai Solomon will be appointed commander of computerization in the Northern Command. Colonel Pinchas (Fini) Ben Moyal will be appointed head of the Logistics Department in the Technology and Logistics Division.

Colonel Yehoshua (Shuki) Perry will be appointed Head of the Standards, Organization and Resources Department at the Chief Logistics Officer Headquarters.

