IDF uncovers weapon stash in Samaria

Israeli forces unearth illegal weapon cache in PA village in Samaria, including sub-machine gun.

Israeli security forces operating in Samaria overnight uncovered an illegal weapon cache in a Palestinian Authority-controlled town.

IDF soldiers conducting searches in the village of Silat ad-Dhahr northwest of Shechem [Nablus] in Samaria last night discovered a hidden stash of weapons including firearms.

Among the weapons discovered during the search was a ‘Carlo’ style sub-machine gun, a pistol, and two home-made weapons, an IDF spokesperson said Monday morning.

The weapons were seized by the IDF forces operating in Silat ad-Dhahr and transferred to investigators.