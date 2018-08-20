Arab cars targeted in retaliation for Israeli woman's death

Israeli youths have allegedly attacked several cars owned by Palestinian Authority residents in retaliation for the killing of an Israeli woman in a suspected hit-and-run incident near the Israeli town of Havat Gilad in Samaria last week.

Hava Roizen died after being struck by a car driven by an Arab taxi driver who subsequently turned himself over to Palestinian Authority police in Shechem [Nablus]. Israeli security forces believe that the incident may have been an accident and not a deliberate terror attack, though Roizen's family and the Samaria Regional Council say the evidence suggests Roizen's death was deliberate.

According to the official Palestinian Authority mouthpiece Ma’an News Agency, three Palestinian Authority residents were injured when assailants, who were described as Israelis from the Samaria town of Yitzhar, stoned their car near Shechem.

“When I was returning from Ramallah towards Tulkarem, my two children and I were attacked by at least 15 masked Israeli settlers, who blocked the road in front of us and surrounded the vehicle, which prevented us from moving,” said Munther Abdelhafez Mousa, describing how his sons Tareq, 13, and Muhammad, 4, were wounded by glass shards.

Ma’an also reported that settlers allegedly damaged some 40 cars and engaged in other acts of vandalism.

The left-wing NGO B’Tselem claimed that hundreds of olive trees in PA villages of Arraba and Luban a-Sharqiya were found uprooted on Friday, followed by a similar incident in Ras Karkar in which Hebrew graffiti was found at the scene.

According to the left-wing Ir Amim organization, 15 vehicles in the mostly Arab neighborhood of Issawiya in Jerusalem had their tires punctured on Saturday evening. Graffiti reading “Jerusalem Arabs are terrorists, Havat Gilad” was found nearby.