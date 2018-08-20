Nasrallah meets Houthi delegation

The Hezbollah terrorist organization said on Sunday that its leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a delegation from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, The Associated Press reported.

The group said that the delegation was headed by Houthi spokesman Mohamad Abdelsalam and that they discuss with Nasrallah the latest developments in Yemen’s civil war.

Hezbollah is believed to train and support the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, who have been at war over the last several years with a Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

It has long been believed that Iran is planning to use the Houthis to take over Yemen and seize the key strategic port of Aden, which controls the entrance to the Red Sea and ultimately to the Israeli resort city of Eilat.

Iran denies it is backing the Houthis and has also denied Saudi Arabian accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi rebels in Yemen with ballistic capabilities.

Hezbollah, which is also Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, says the Houthis are fighting a war against Saudi and American imperialism, noted AP.