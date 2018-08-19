Education Naftali Bennett continued to attack the agreement between Israel and Hamas, formulated by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

In an interview with News 2, Bennett warned that the defense minister's perception allowed Hamas time to grow stronger. "Even today, Hamas is a small organization and not very strong, but if we close our eyes, Hamas will get tens of thousands of rockets that threaten the entire State of Israel and I am not prepared to accept this," said the education minister.

"I oppose a ground campaign. We have to get out of the mindset. There are other ways to eradicate Hamas terror," Bennett stressed. "It cannot be that for 140 days they are firing rockets and balloons at us, and then when they whistle, we are standing at attention. This is a method of threats against the State of Israel, and we must not surrender to these threats."

Bennett explained that Hamas should not be overthrown, but rather "uproot and disarm the organization. We are not determining who is in power in Gaza, but we must take away from them the ability to hurt us." Bennett noted that "it is possible with determination and creativity on our part not to enter Gaza with soldiers again - we can not do that."

"I will continue to fight for my position and I do not believe in imaginary positions," added the chairman of the Jewish home, making it clear that he was not moved by Liberman's comments against him.