Report: Ramming attack at French nightclub

Drunk driver rams vehicle into crowd after being refused entry into nightclub, report say.

A ramming attack near a nightclub in Cambrai, France, was sparked by an argument between the rammer and a security guard, Sputnik News reported.

The attack occurred late on Saturday night, when the security guard refused to allow the attacker to enter the nightclub, AFP noted. The attacker is believed to have been drunk at the time.

According to AFP, the suspect, who is believed to be 18 or 19 years old, rammed his vehicle into a nearby crowd, injuring seven people including the security guard.

Two of the victims are in critical condition.

He was taken into custody on Sunday, and police have opened an investigation.