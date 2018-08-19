Health Ministry: Number of leptospirosis cases rises to 42

Health Ministry says rising number of leptospirosis cases under control, calls on relevant office to work together.

Israel's Health Ministry on Sunday held an emergency meeting to discuss the recent outbreak of leptospirosis, believed to be caused by polluted streams in Israel's north.

So far, the Health Ministry has received 253 reports of suspected leptospirosis cases, and seven water sources have been closed to the public.

According to Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ), the number of confirmed cases has hit 42.

"There are currently 42 patients who have been diagnosed," he said. "That's not a small number, but it's under control. I demand all relevant parties lend a hand, and together we will do what needs to be done."

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said, "Things are under control and we are closely monitoring the water sources in Israel's north, as well as the patterns the illness takes."

Addressing the public, he said, "Only listen to our directives. There are many baseless, false, and biased [reports]."

The Health Ministry has requested that individuals with a fever above 38 degrees (100.4 Fahrenheit) who immersed in the water of the Zaki, Yehudiya, Meshushim (Hexagon Pool), and Zavitan streams starting July 1, 2018 and fell ill less than 3 weeks ago, contact their family doctor.

Ben Gurion University's Dr. Jacob Moran-Gilad, who participated in the meeting, told Army Radio, "Treatment for this disease is relatively simple, and most of the patients have already been released home. There's no plague, it's an outbreak of illness. The purpose of today's discussion is to coordinate the activities of the various offices."