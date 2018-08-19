Finance Minister: Rise in housing prices isn't my problem

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) slammed those who criticized him for the rising cost of housing in Israel.

Between May-June 2018, housing costs rose 0.9%, representing the first rise since September 2017.

Kahlon has continuously emphasized his commitment to reducing the cost of living in Israel, and taken pride in his "Buyer's Price" (Mechir Lemishtaken) program, which aims to aid young families in purchasing their first home.

However on Sunday he told103 FM Radio that "anyone who thinks that when there's a problem in Israel, it's Moshe Kahlon's problem, and says, 'Let's show him he's not that great,' is making a mistake."

"I work day and night to make sure the economy here is good, and we've done an amazing job fixing the budgets. The State of Israel's economy is the business of the entire country, not just Moshe Kahlon. Anyone who says this is a 'blow to Kahlon' should know that is nonsense - it's a blow to the State of Israel.

"If there is a problem, it's the State of Israel's problem, not mine. I am serving in a temporary position, but Israel will remain forever."