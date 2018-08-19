Jews barred from Temple Mount for Islamic holiday

Police announce Temple Mount will be closed to Jews and tourists during Muslim holiday. Signs posted this morning.

The Israel Police announced the Temple Mount will be closed to visitors, Jews and tourists, during the Islamic "Festival of the Sacrifice".

"As noted on signs posted by the police at the entrance gate to the Temple Mount, the Mount will be closed to visitors from August to 21-23," the police said.

The police said "visits will return to normal on August 26th at 7:30."

Closing the Mount for Jews and tourists during Muslim holidays is a step taken by the police every year "to prevent security friction".

However, in closing the Mountain there is no reciprocity and on Jewish holidays the Mount is not closed to Muslims, as was the case in the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron for years.