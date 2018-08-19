Why did Israel's Defense Minister close Erez Crossing?

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) explained on Sunday his decision to close the Erez crossing between Gaza and Israel.

The crossing will be opened for humanitarian reasons only.

"After evaluating Saturday's situation, the Defense Minister, Avigdor Liberman, decided to close the Erez Crossing," a statement from Liberman's office read.

"This is due to the violent events on the border on Friday."

On Friday, thousands of violent Gaza protesters gathered on the border with Israel, disrupting order and throwing firebombs and explosives at the border fence. A few of the protesters attempted to cross into Israel, but returned to Gaza after being discovered by the IDF.