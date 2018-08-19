Report: Tension between Palestinian Authority and Egypt

Tension is mounting between Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Egypt, London's Al-Hayat newspaper reported.

The tension is due to Abbas' refusal to accept the proposed peace agreement between Hamas and Israel.

On Saturday, Abbas emphasized that the PA will not accept a separate state in Gaza, emphasizing that efforts to reconcile his Fatah party with the Hamas terror group are unrelated to the proposed peace agreement between Hamas and Israel.

"We will not allow the separation of Gaza [from the West Bank]. Either we [the PA] are in power… in Gaza and the West Bank — one country, one system, one law, one weapon — or they [Hamas] are in power," Abbas said Saturday.

Though Hamas has said it is ready to make a deal with the PA, Abbas has forced Egypt to put aside efforts to reconciliate the two.

The PA has been at odds with Hamas since 2007, when Hamas violently took control of Gaza in a bloody coup. A unity government between Hamas and Abbas' Fatah party collapsed in 2015 when Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

In October 2017, Hamas and the PA signed a reconciliation agreement in Cairo, under which the PA was to resume full control of Gaza by December 1. However, the deal never completely implemented due what was described as “obstacles.”