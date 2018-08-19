70 years of innovation in the IDF

The IDF is marking the 70th anniversary of its foundation with a special, once in a generation exhibition, called "Our IDF."

The exhibition is open to the public and is free of charge. It will include a spectacular audiovisual display, special interactive activities for the entire family, performances from the IDF's bands, sailing on boats, unveiling of new equipment, sections about the land, naval, and air forces, special areas exploring the human mind and technology, and many other attractions.



The exhibition will be run by the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, and will take place on September 20-27 at Holon's Toto Hall. It will enable visitors to take part in a unique and moving journey through the IDF's history, from its foundation until the present day.

Upon entry, participants receive a personalized and interactive "military ID card." This card will accompany them throughout the exhibition. Using the card will allow participants to score points in the exhibition's various activities and at the end of the journey each participant will find out which role in the IDF best suits them.



To enter the exhibition, it is necessary to register beforehand on the IDF website.



Technological and Logistics Directorate Head Maj. Gen. Itzik Turgeman said, "The IDF is an inseparable part of Israeli society. Throughout the 70 years of its existence it has been a part of every home, and defends every home."

"We are proud to put on an exhibition which presents the strength of the IDF and the security apparatus throughout their 70-year history. I invite you to get to know the variety within the IDF and to make the most of a fascinating family experience during the Sukkot holiday."

At the exhibition, the following military equipment will be presented to the public for the first time:

Eitan APC IDF spokesperson Eitan APC IDF spokesperson The Eitan APC: APC (armored personnel carrier) travels on wheels. It is notably fast, lightweight, and very sophisticated. The APC was created in 2016 and instead of using tracks it is equipped with wheels. It is still in developmental stages, and is expected to be incorporated into the IDF's units.

At the moment there are two models of this type which are currently in their final stages of development, which are expected to be integrated into IDF units in 2020.

Data: speed - 90 km/h; weight - 30-35 tons; height - 2.5 meters; length - 8 meters; width - 3 meters.

Namer APC IDF spokesperson

The Namer APC-Merkava: a heavy APC based on the Israeli Merkava tank, upon which specifically designed systems have been constructed. The Namer was originally intended to be a combat vehicle for the Infantry Corps, which stands out through its qualities of defensive protection and maneuverability, and is a pioneer within the family of heavy AFVs.

The Namer entered operational use in 2008 and is currently operated by the Golani Brigade. It is expected to enter operational use in the Givati Brigade in 2019.

Data: speed - 54 km/h; weight- 60 tons; height - 2.5 meters; length - 9 meters; width - 3.93 meters.

Regel Etz IDF spokesperson Regel Etz IDF spokesperson

Regel Etz (Wooden Leg): an innovation that was developed specifically for the Special Forces. The development is based on the Landrover Defender vehicle, which suits the needs of the Special Forces on the ground. It was developed through a military project aimed at providing vehicles that can be transported by airplanes and helicopters.

The vehicle provides a creative and important solution in complex operational realities, and possesses the ability to provide storage on a helicopter as well as standing up to combat conditions. The vehicle can carry over 10 soldiers, depending on the model and according to differing combat methods.

Data: weight - over 2 tons; width - 1.80 meters; height - 1.90 meters.

Mini Typhoon IDF spokesperson Mini Typhoon IDF spokesperson

Mini Typhoon: an advanced weapons set designed for use in the various units of the Israeli Navy. The Mini Typhoon is remotely operated by a Navy soldier. The system is equipped with observational features for accurately tracking targets and algorithms which allow accurate shooting towards the anticipated target, which maneuvers and moves with speed. Stabilizers enhance the stability of the cannon, and guarantee accurate firing against any threat at any time.

The system was developed and produced in Israel and entered operational use in 2008. It forms part of the range of accurate weapons which is currently deployed by the Israeli Navy.