Iran to unveil new fighter jet

Iran will present new plane, equipment, on August 22, report says.

Iran will unveil a new fighter jet next week, the Fars news agency reported Saturday.

"We will present a plane on National Defense Industry Day, and people will see it fly, and the equipment designed for it," Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami told Fars.

Iran celebrates its National Defense Industry Day on August 22.

Also on Saturday, Iran announced that it had mounted on one of its warships a new defensive weapons system.

Earlier this month, Iran test-fired a ballistic missile and conducted a large-scale naval exercise involving over 50 small gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz.