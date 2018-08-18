Munich massacre survivor speaks out against Jeremy Corbyn

Israeli athlete who survived Munich massacre says he has 'no doubt' Corbyn is an anti-Semite, hopes he'll 'disappear' from political scene.

Professor Shaul Ladany, who represented Israel at the racewalking competition in the 1972 Munich Olympics and survived the massacre, told the Daily Telegraph of his feelings upon seeing photos of British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn laying a wreath on the terrorists' graves.

The massacre, carried out by Black September terrorists, claimed the lives of 11 Israeli athletes.

"I was really upset," he told the Daily Telegraph. "Going there and laying a wreath is a stand. It is saying, 'Look, I am in favor of it, I admire it.'"

"I don’t know Corbyn personally but from what I have read and heard I have no doubt that he is an anti-Semite," Ladany emphasized, adding that Corbyn "should disappear from the political scene. And I hope that it will happen."

Ladany also said that even though Corbyn is an anti-Semite, "he knows at present he cannot fully express himself totally openly because he might lose some of his voters."