"I, too, would like to see more dead terrorists"

Natan Meir, whose wife Dafna was murdered by a terrorist at the entrance to her home in 2016, does not share the feeling held by many Israelis, that the IDF is not using enough force against terrorists.

"I don't know much but from what I do know, there is a lot of action by the IDF. I don't know what you mean by 'force'," he told us.

"I, too, would like to see a lot more dead terrorists," he elaborated. "I'd like to see our own 'private' terrorist, if one can call it that, dead. But I know that in the current situation I don't [think about seeing] him dead because there are no courts out here that I can trust to sentence him to death. So that is the reality at present. I hope his conditions are not too comfy and that terror is not encouraged in any way. I am totally unqualified, however, to say how this should be done and to determine whether or not the IDF is doing it.





Loading....





Regarding the planned upgrade in living conditions at Ofer Prison, where terrorist prisoners are slated to receive a new and improved kitchen, Meir said: "This is the first time I heard of this. I hope that this is not true. If it is true, I hope that the decision-makers make different decisions. I think we need to make sure that the motivation for terrorism is made as low as possible, in any way.

"I know that the decision makers usually make the right decisions, and go in the right direction," he added. "And even if they made a wrong decision, one can always change direction and say OK, we were wrong, the thinking was incorrect and we will now go in the right direction."



Arutz Sheva has learned that the kitchen serving security prisoners at Ofer Prison is now being upgraded to the price of hundreds of thousands of shekels. It should be noted that unlike other prisons in Israel, in Ofer Prison where terrorists who maimed and murdered Jews are being held, they are able to cook joint meals, thus providing prisoners at with richer food than other prisons.

In addition, the terrorists continue to receive the possibility of buying premium food products in the canteen. The money for these products comes from the Palestinian Authority, which supplies a monthly grant to every terrorist who wounds or murders Israelis.