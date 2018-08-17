Rubashkin prays at Western Wall

Iowa kosher slaughterhouse executive who was freed from jail in December prayed for "an exceptionally long time".

Sholom Rubashkin, the Iowa kosher slaughterhouse executive who was freed from jail in December following a presidential pardon, visited the Western Wall (Kotel) Friday. He reportedly prayed there for "an exceptionally long time".

Rubashkin had been sentenced to 27 years in prison for fraud and money laundering. President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence in a decision the White House said said was “encouraged by bipartisan leaders from across the political spectrum, from Nancy Pelosi to Orrin Hatch.”

Rubashkin is a 57-year-old father of 10 children. He previously ran the Iowa headquarters of a family business that was the country’s largest kosher meat-processing company. In 2009, he was convicted of bank fraud and later sentenced to 27 years in prison.

He was charged with defaulting on loans after his funds were frozen during a federal investigation into child labor violations that he was ultimately acquitted of, and immigration-related charges that the prosecution eventually declined to pursue.