A 70-year-old man was killed this morning when he fell for a party that had not yet been clarified from a great height to a deep pit while rappelling in the Bell Cave near Karnei Shomron.

Rescue forces summoned to the scene managed to rescue him from a depth of about 60 feet and a team of Magen David Adom paramedics summoned to the scene began to carry out resuscitation efforts. However, they were forced to declare his death at the scene.