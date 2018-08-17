IDF: Deadly ramming likely an accident

No possibility ruled out, but preliminary investigation suggests killing of woman on Samaria road was not terror attack.

The deadly car ramming which took place last night near Havat Gilad in Samaria was likely an accident, the IDF stated Friday morning.

An Israeli woman in her 40s was killed when struck by an Arab driver late Thursday night. The driver fled and an hour later turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority security services. The driver claimed the incident was an accident.

The incident took place on Highway 60, not far from where Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered in a shooting attack last January.

The IDF and Shin Bet's preliminary investigation appeared to confirm the driver's account that the incident was an accident.

However, the investigation is ongoing, and no possibilities have been ruled out.