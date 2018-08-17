Woman murdered in terror attack near Havat Gilad

Woman killed in ramming attack in Samaria near spot where Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

A woman in her 40s was murdered in a ramming terrorist attack that took place Thursday night near Havat Gilad in Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were forced to declare her death.

IDF forces searched the area for the terrorist, who later surrendered himself to the authorities.

Samaria Regional Councilhead Yossi Dagan said in response to the attack: "From the point of view of the command echelons in the field, and from our point of view, this is a terrorist attack for all intents and purposes. From our point of view, this is another serious act of cold-blooded murder of a Samaria resident on the road."

In January, Rabbi Raziel Shevach of Havat Gilad was murdered in a drive-by shooting attack.