US Ambassador: No reason to evacuate settlements

Ambassador David Friedman tells visitors, including MK Yehuda Glick, no reason to separate Jews from Judea and Samaria.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told visitors to his office Thursday that there is no reason to evacuate Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Likud MK Yehuda Glick, who attended the meeting, said that the ambassador told the visitors “there is no reason to evacuate settlements."

MK Glick told the Times of Israel that Friedman was “very explicit” that Jewish communities would not have to be destroyed.

He further said that he received the impression that Friedman was "fed up with programs of separation. He said, ‘we have to find new perspectives,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

The meeting was also attended by South Hevron Hills Regional Council head Yochai Damri and Palestinian Authority businessman Muhammed Nasser.

Damri and Glick sought during the meeting to receive support for two joint Israeli-PA industrial parks in the South Hevron Hills Regional Council.

Damri said in a statement following the meeting: "The reality of recent decades has taught us that any attempt to impose political solutions by people who aren’t on the ground and don’t breathe the conflict every day is doomed to fail, and the past two bloody decades are proof of this."

A spokesperson for the US embassy declined to comment on the meeting.